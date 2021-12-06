We Have A Great Candidate For You-- Greg Casar (D-TX)

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 06 December 2021

When Texas'legislature gerrymandered the state this year, they packed Austin Democrats into 2 super-blue districts, TX-35 and TX-37. Luckily for the residents of eastern Travis and Hays counties, a small strip of Comal County and parts of northern and central Bexar, Austin's most progressive and dedicated city councilman, community organizer Greg Casar is running in the 35th.

He's best known as a battler for labor rights, reproductive rights, immigration reform and civil rights. While on the city council he championed the minimum wage increase to $15 an hour and implemented what the Austin-American Statesman called the "most progressive labor policy for the entire state and possibly the American South."

He wrote the Freedom City policies which reduced discretionary misdemeanor arrests in San Antonio, Austin and San Marcos, and ended all arrests and fines for personal marijuana possession. One of the reasons he so admired in Austin is because he pushed through policies to fund services for working people by closing tax loopholes for the very wealthy.

The new TX-35 is majority Hispanic and about 70% people of color. The establishment Democrat in the race, corporate shill Eddie Rodriguez, a middle-of-the-road non-activist state Rep. trying to portray himself as a progressive, just lost a state Senate race.

