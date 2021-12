Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 06 December 2021 17:29 Hits: 6

The Republican election lawyer Ben Ginsberg is calling on congressional Republicans to update the law that Donald Trump tried to manipulate to steal a second term.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/ben-ginsberg-issues-warning-to-fellow-republicans-about-law-governing-electoral-count?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=ben-ginsberg-issues-warning-to-fellow-republicans-about-law-governing-electoral-count