Addressing Racism Against Black Women In Health Care Is Key To Ending The US HIV Epidemic

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

This article is part of TPM Cafe, TPM’s home for opinion and news analysis. It first appeared at The Conversation.

Forty years into the HIV/AIDS epidemic, Black women continue to bear the highest burden of HIV among women.

Although Black women represent only 13% of the female population, they accounted for over half of HIV diagnoses among all females in the U.S. in 2018, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. White women, who are 62% of the female population, accounted for 21% of HIV diagnoses.

