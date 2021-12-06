Dana Milbank Proves Biden Coverage Is As Negative As Trump's

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 06 December 2021 12:09 Hits: 3

Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank, who's really done some great work during the Trump era, wrote a column this weekend that really shouldn't be controversial -- but it is. His fellow journalists are pulling the wagons in a circle and insisting it's not true.

It isn’t just Politico. My impression of other outlets’ coverage of President Biden had been much the same: unrelentingly negative. Was it my imagination? No, it wasn’t. Artificial intelligence can now measure the negativity with precision. At my request, Forge.ai, a data analytics unit of the information company FiscalNote, combed through more than 200,000 articles — tens of millions of words — from 65 news websites (newspapers, network and cable news, political publications, news wires and more) to do a “sentiment analysis” of coverage. Using algorithms that give weight to certain adjectives based on their placement in the story, it rated the coverage Biden received in the first 11 months of 2021 and the coverage President Donald Trump got in the first 11 months of 2020. The findings, painstakingly assembled by FiscalNote vice president Bill Frischling, confirmed my fear: My colleagues in the media are serving as accessories to the murder of democracy. read more

