Reality Winner 60 Minutes Interview: 'I Am Not A Traitor'

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 06 December 2021 12:51 Hits: 2

Reality Winner leaked a classified document about Russian interference in the 2016 election, and her treatment and sentence was much harsher than for those indicted on similar crimes. I suspect the cyberattacks were aimed at Russians trying and possibly succeeding at changing election totals, because I don't see what else makes this case so important. CBS News:

Reality Winner sat down with 60 Minutes and detailed how she leaked an intelligence report about Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections. She printed the document labeled TOP SECRET, placed it in her pantyhose underneath her dress, and walked out of the building.

While she's not allowed to talk about the content of the document, she did say it caused at stir at her NSA office at Fort Gordon.

