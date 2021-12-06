Fox News Makes Excuses For Lara Logan

Articles

On Fox News' Media Buzz, host Howard Kurtz played dumb as to why Republicans are attacking Dr. Fauci, and at the same time covered up for Lara Logan's heinous words about the good doctor.

This was some balancing act, but Howard Kurtz acted like a Barnum & Bailey's main attraction.

While discussing the rise of the omicron variant, Kurtz asked Trump toadie Mollie Hemingway, "Why have conservative media made [Dr. Fauci] such a target?"



Really, Howard?

Kurtz managed to fold a softball question into a leading question that he knows the answer to.

Hemingway did her usual MAGA dance and claimed Dr. Fauci made himself the target of criticisms and at the same time attacked the media for never holding him accountable.



What has Fauci been wrong about in over a year? Never mind.

Kurtz then shifted to Harold Ford Jr., and began his Laura Logan cover-up.

"Fauci's made some mistakes," Kurtz said. "He is absolutely fair game for criticism but there, some of the personal abuse aimed at him I think has been out of bounds..."

He continued, "At the same time would you agree that most of the media treats him with kid gloves."

At this moment, Mollie Hemingway silently mouthed the words "no" and rolled up her eyes as if to say it's quite okay to equate Dr. Fauci with the Nazi butcher, Dr. Mengele.

