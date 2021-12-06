The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

After Pandemic Success, Hello Fresh Is Union Busting

Bringing up this story from earlier this Fall, in case you missed it.

The Action Network is promoting a petition to tell Hello Fresh about their workers and some very simple demands:

"Today’s meal-kit factory kitchens are yesterday’s garment factories. We demand that HelloFresh add worker safety and respect to their boxes and lead the industry in ensuring sustainable jobs. We call on HelloFresh to not harass or intimidate their workers and cancel their anti-union consultant."

It's not complicated. Treat your workers fairly, make workplace safety a priority, or Hello Fresh? Say goodbye to your customers.

