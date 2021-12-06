Once Again, Trump Admits He Fired Comey To Protect Himself

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 06 December 2021 16:48 Hits: 5

It's not the first time Trump has said the quiet part out loud...

Trump's new infomercial host Mark Levin held a Ron Popeil type interview with the former president Sunday night to sell his new book.

Of course, the "interview" was also an opportunity for Agolf Twitler to promote election conspiracy theories and peddle lies.

Twice Trump brought up former FBI Director James Comey.

Why? Why is Donald obsessed with settling scores from 2017? Comey's firing opened up the need for a special prosecutor to investigate his actions.

About halfway through his program, Trump singled out the late John McCain and bashed him over and over again for trying to undermine him. John McCain is deceased. Come on, man.

Trump said, "Don't forget, I fired Comey. Had I not fired Comey, you might not be talking to me right now about a beautiful book of four years in the White House, and we’ll see about the future."

This person is not mentally well.

Trump needed Bill Barr to shield him from prosecution of obstruction of justice as Mueller testified.

Former Trump-Russia special counsel Robert Mueller told lawmakers Wednesday he could not exonerate President Donald Trump of obstruction of justice and that the president’s claims that he had done so in his report are not correct. read more

