MS Governor Dismisses Impact Of Abortion Ban On Women's Health

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves blew off concerns over the fact that a trigger law due to take effect in Mississippi if Roe v. Wade is overturned will inevitably mean that many of them, especially poor women, will suffer severe harm, mutilation, and in many cases, death.

Reeves told CNN's Jake Tapper that he hopes Roe is overturned and that Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban is upheld, and Tapper reminding him that it won't just be abortions after 15 weeks that are banned if that happens:

TAPPER: So the state of Mississippi also has a law in the books that would ban all abortions, with exceptions only for rape and the life of the mother, that would snap into effect -- it's called a snapback law -- snap into effect just days after Roe is overturned, if Roe is overturned. If that happens, would you start enforcing that in your state, the almost complete ban, regardless of how many weeks of the pregnancy?

Reeves pretended he wasn't sure what would happen if Roe were overturned until Tapper pinned him down on whether he would enforce that trigger law in his state, with Reeves admitting that he would:

TAPPER: So, is that a yes, that if Roe v. Wade is overturned, you will enforce the almost total abortion ban in Mississippi that exists in the inevitability or in the situation where Roe v. Wade is overturned, yes? read more

