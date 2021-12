Articles

Published on Sunday, 05 December 2021

Former Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) is set to announce his bid challenging Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) this week, marking a GOP primary clash in the battleground state amid former President Trump’s revenge tour against Kemp.

