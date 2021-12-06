Crumbley's Parents' Arrests Open New Vistas Of Winger Whataboutism

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 06 December 2021 03:00 Hits: 15

The parents of Ethan Crumbley have been arrested.

The parents of the teen accused in this week's deadly Michigan high school shooting pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges Saturday morning, hours after police said they arrested them in a Detroit warehouse following an hours-long search....

James and Jennifer Crumbley were charged Friday with four counts of involuntary manslaughter over Tuesday's shooting....

Prosecutors on Friday announced the couple were being charged in connection with the shooting for numerous reasons -- including allegations that they recently bought the gun for their son, and did not remove him from school despite being told hours before the killings of a concerning drawing the teen was accused of making.

