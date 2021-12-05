'Stretch That Rope': MAGA Conspiracy Theorist Calls For Mass Hangings Of 'Traitors'

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 05 December 2021 15:29 Hits: 8

Via Roy Edroso on Twitter, here's a story about a prominent Republican who's making death threats against the Democratic governor and others:

Joe Oltmann, founder and president of the activist group FEC United and host of the “Conservative Daily” podcast, made a series of comments about the hanging of political opponents on his show throughout the week.

On Friday, Oltmann listened as his co-host, Max McGuire, read aloud the names of the 19 Senate Republicans who this week voted with Democrats to approve an 11-week stopgap spending bill....

“There’s your list of 19 traitors to the American people, along with all the other traitors to the American people,” Oltmann said in response. “I want people to go out there and get some wood. The gallows are getting wider and longer. We should be able to build gallows all the way from Washington, D.C., to California.”

“We just have a line of executions of traitors through the United States of America,” Oltmann continued.