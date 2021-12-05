Rove Tries To Downplay Impact Of Abortion Ruling On Midterms

Articles

Published on Sunday, 05 December 2021

Bush's Brain seemed pretty desperate to pretend that the Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade wasn't going to have much impact on the midterm elections during a panel segment on this weekend's Fox News Sunday. Host Chris Wallace noted that the issue of abortion has been more mobilizing for the right, but that may very well change if the Supreme Court overturns Roe, and asked Rove what the political impact might be.

Rove cited the recent governor's race in Virginia and a Texas governor's race in 2014, and used both to claim that we don't know what the impact will be, but his fellow Fox contributor Jennifer Griffin rightly noted that this decision, which is likely to come in June, just months prior to the midterms, will absolutely have an impact with all of the states that have abortion bans on the books that will immediately be enacted if Roe is overturned:

GRIFFIN: I think there is one very important number that I saw. 21 states have abortion bans on the books. If Roe was overturned or weakened, those bans, abortion bans, will affect 65 million women and three of those states are states, Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin, that were decided by single digits in 2016 at 2020. I think this is the one issue that could motivate the Democratic base and I think that it actually will be a shot of adrenaline for the Democratic Party going into midterms. read more

