Fox News Blames Liberals For Michigan School Massacre

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro opened up her Saturday program by lambasting left-wing policies on law enforcement for the Oxford High School shooting instead of the actual perpetrators, Ethan Crumbley and his parents for his recent school massacre.

After reading off her grievance list of criminals committing crimes under the mysterious George Soros-funded DA noses, Pirro turned to Michigan to blame liberal school personnel for Ethan Crumbley's murders.

"And then there is Oxford, Michigan, with Ethan Crumbley, who shot and killed 4 students and injured 7 others including a teacher for no reason, because liberal school personnel should’ve known Crumbley had a gun, or at least, had access to one, but never bothered to ask," said Judge Winebox.

Since the Crumbley family are rabid Trump supporters and gun lovers, Pirro refuses to hold them accountable for their son's school shooting. She never even mentioned why they were arrested and charged either.

When it comes to Black families, Fox News always blames the parents, but not in lily-white neighborhoods. Then it is the liberals' fault.

Pirro purposefully hid the fact that James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley posted on social media about their love for the MAGA king and their addiction to the 2nd amendment.

Now the Crumbleys are finally under arrest and charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter for their alleged role in the school massacre.

