Published on Sunday, 05 December 2021

The Former Guy put out a statement on Saturday night through his Twitter Proxy, Liz Harrington.

NEW!

President Donald J. Trump:

"Anybody that doesn’t think there wasn’t massive Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election is either very stupid, or very corrupt!" pic.twitter.com/QFjeJHt2SP — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) December 5, 2021

Clearly TFG failed 5th grade English, because even the most basic speaker understands that a double negative actually makes a positive. Twitter took note and mocked him mercilessly.

He missed the double negative grammar lesson in school. https://t.co/UmJrgDYOnj — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) December 5, 2021 read more

