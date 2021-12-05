Does Marjorie Taylor Greene Think Cancer Is Contagious?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 05 December 2021 19:33 Hits: 5

Her vileness oozed out a series of tweets Saturday making it abundantly clear that nobody should listen to anything she says about public health (or probably anything else), ever:

1. Every single year more than 600,000 people in the US die from cancer.

The country has never once shut down.

Not a single school has closed.

And every year, over 600,000 people, of all ages and all races will continue to die from cancer. — Marjorie Taylor Greene ?? (@mtgreenee) December 4, 2021

2. Since #COVID19 tracking has started, 780,000+ people have died in 22 mo in the US, but more than 1 million still died of cancer.

More have died in 2021 from covid than 2020 in spite of Gov mandated widespread vaccines, mass public masking, & trillions spent. pic.twitter.com/HYO3PywFLw — Marjorie Taylor Greene ???????? (@mtgreenee) December 4, 2021 read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/does-marjorie-taylor-greene-think-cancer