BOGO: Koch Industries Buys An AZ Senate Candidate's...Company

Published on Saturday, 04 December 2021

It's subtle, not direct, but still obvious. Koch Industries acquired Senate hopeful Jim Lamon's company, making him cash-rich just in time to finance a challenge to Senator Mark Kelly.

Republican Jim Lamon was the founder and owner of DEPCOM Power, a solar power company headquartered in Arizona.

Lamon's company was acquired by a division of Koch Industries, just in time to give Lamon a huge cash infusion with which to challenge Mark Kelly, who is running for re-election in 2022.

Lamon isn't shy about it, either:

