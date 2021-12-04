The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

BOGO: Koch Industries Buys An AZ Senate Candidate's...Company

It's subtle, not direct, but still obvious. Koch Industries acquired Senate hopeful Jim Lamon's company, making him cash-rich just in time to finance a challenge to Senator Mark Kelly.

Republican Jim Lamon was the founder and owner of DEPCOM Power, a solar power company headquartered in Arizona.

Lamon's company was acquired by a division of Koch Industries, just in time to give Lamon a huge cash infusion with which to challenge Mark Kelly, who is running for re-election in 2022.

Lamon isn't shy about it, either:

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/koch-industries-buys-themselves-az-senate

