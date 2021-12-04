The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

MANHUNT OVER: Crumbley Parents Arraigned, Cash Bond Set At $500K Each

Look how the cookie Crumbleys. Oxford, MI school shooter's parents (and nominees for MAGA parents of the year,) James and Jennifer Crumbley, were finally apprehended after sparking a manhunt for failing to show up for their Friday arraignment. Both were charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, the first time parents are facing serious prison time for facilitating and setting in motion a mass murder at their son's school, having bought him the gun used four days earlier.

This could be a precedent-setting case, so keep a close eye on it. The Oakland County Prosecutor, Karen McDonald, is trailblazing in this area and I commend her for holding the parents accountable. If parents cannot keep their guns locked up, and their children get a hold of them, and use those guns to kill other people, the gun owners need to be held to account. Involuntary manslaughter seems to be the right charge. It is a serious charge, while not rising to the level of murder or killing with intent or malice. Rather, it can be described legally as criminal negligence, gross negligence, and culpable negligence that results in the death of another.

Here is a clip of the bond hearing that occurred Saturday morning:

