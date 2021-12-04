Cawthorn Declares Women Are 'Earthen Vessels'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 04 December 2021 18:45 Hits: 6

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, a member of some weird Christian fascist cult, equated being pregnant to being an underdeveloped photograph, where women are but God's "earthen vessels."

While the Supreme Court (that was stolen from the American people by Mitch McConnell, to be a vessel for Christian fascists) contemplates destroying Roe v. Wade, nutjobs like Cawthorn spew religious nonsense on the floor of Congress.

There's a reason the framers separated church and state - Cawthorn is the perfect example.

The North Carolina rep ranted on the House floor against a women's right to choose, bloviating about health and bodies of half the population for whom he has zero respect.

Truly one of the most disturbing things I’ve witnessed in a long time. A Congressman, in a bid to overturn Roe V Wade and deny American women reproductive rights. Publicly referred to them as “Earthen vessels, sanctified by Almighty God.” Give me strength. pic.twitter.com/LvYM46GRVN — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) December 3, 2021

"Precious works of our creator,"he said.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/madison-cawthorn-claims-women-are-earthen