Wisconsin Republicans’ Election Investigator Threatens To Jail Mayors Of Green Bay, Madison

Published on Friday, 03 December 2021

An attorney leading an investigation of the 2020 elections for Wisconsin’s legislative Republicans has threatened to jail the mayors of Wisconsin’s second- and third-largest cities if they don’t meet his demands.

The mayors, for their part, say the attorney is wildly distorting reality, and that their attempts to reach him have gone unanswered.

