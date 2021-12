Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 17:44 Hits: 3

The Council of Europe's Committee of Ministers has voted to refer the Kavala v. Turkey case to the European Court of Human Rights. By doing so, the Council of Europe upheld European values and principles, namely the rule of law.

Read more https://carnegieeurope.eu/publications/85918?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss