Two-Faced Tucker Asked Hunter Biden For Help Getting Son Into College

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 16:03 Hits: 17

As part of the right-wing civil war between Kyle Rittenhouse’s former attorney Lin Wood and Rittenhouse-lover Tucker Carlson, Wood released documents doxxing both Carlson and the president’s son. The documents show that Carlson asked then-Vice President Biden’s son for a letter of recommendation for his own Buckley and that nice-guy Hunter Biden happily helped.

Lost in the crazy of doxxing the son of the president and a major TV infotainer: TUCKER CARLSON ASKED HUNTER BIDEN TO WRITE HIS SON A COLLEGE RECOMMENDATION LETTER. — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd) December 3, 2021

THE PLOT! SHE THICKENS!

The Tucker/Hunter Biden email was first put on Telegram not by Lin Wood, but a few hours earlier by his buddy David Clements, who is on Telegram as "The Professor's Record" and is another stolen election crank. pic.twitter.com/tY5YEDE8sd — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd) December 3, 2021 read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/tucker-carlson-got-help-hunter-biden