Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 17:19 Hits: 16

A nice takedown from Jeanne Shaheen last night, and on the Senate floor, too.

And no one deserves it more than Tom Cotton. Never forget that Tom was the author of the 47 Traitors letter, attempting outside of his Constitutional duties to negotiate around Barack Obama with the Iranians.

In 2015, Tom Cotton penned a letter to the Iranian government contradicting the legitimate negotiations of President Obama. And had 47 Republican colleagues sign it. Never forget. #47Traitorspic.twitter.com/Cud4Ar5uK1 — Frances Langum ???? (@bluegal) December 3, 2021

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/lol-tom-cotton-has-his-butt-handed-him