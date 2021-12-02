Most School Shooters Get Guns From Home. And During COVID, The Number Of Guns In Households With Teens Spiked

Articles

Thursday, 02 December 2021

This article is part of TPM Cafe, TPM’s home for opinion and news analysis. It first appeared at The Conversation.

Four days before a 15-year-old sophomore killed four students and wounded others at a high school shooting in Michigan, his father purchased the firearm used in the attack.

That the teenager used a weapon from home during the Nov. 30 attack is not unusual. Most school shooters obtain the firearm from home. And the number of guns within reach of high school-age teenagers has increased during the pandemic – highlighting the importance of locking firearms and keeping them unloaded in the home.

