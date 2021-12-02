The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Powell, Wood, Other Big Lie Attorneys Ordered To Pay $175,000 In Gov’t Legal Fees

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

Powell, Wood, Other Big Lie Attorneys Ordered To Pay $175,000 In Gov’t Legal Fees

A federal judge in Michigan ordered several Trumpy attorneys including Sidney Powell and Lin Wood to pay $175,000 in attorneys fees to the state of Michigan and city of Detroit on Thursday — part of court-ordered sanctions for a frivolous lawsuit to overturn the 2020 election. 

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/powell-wood-other-big-lie-attorneys-ordered-to-pay-175000-in-govt-legal-fees?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=powell-wood-other-big-lie-attorneys-ordered-to-pay-175000-in-govt-legal-fees

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version