Jan. 6 Committee: Meadows’ Book May Undermine His Executive Privilege Claims

Jan. 6 committee members on Thursday told Politico that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows may have poked holes in his argument for withholding his contacts with former President Trump on the day of the deadly Capitol insurrection by revealing selected details in his book set to be released next week.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/january-6-committee-meadows-book-executive-privilege-claims?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=january-6-committee-meadows-book-executive-privilege-claims

