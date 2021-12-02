The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

CNBC Host Warns GOP Rep: 'You Do Not Have The Right To Kill My Mother!’

Category: World Politics Hits: 11

CNBC Host Warns GOP Rep: 'You Do Not Have The Right To Kill My Mother!’

Andrew Ross Sorkin blasted Mike Garcia, the Republican Congressman from California's 25th district after Garcia claimed efforts to curtail COVID infringes on the U.S. Constitution.

Republicans are trying to shut down the government over any type of vaccine mandate and the CNBC host would have none of it.

“And there’s nothing in the Constitution that says that you have the right to give me COVID or anything else, so I don't understand this argument about freedoms,” said Sorkin.

Sorkin doesn't understand why Rep. Garcia isn't trying to get more people vaccinated especially since we are all paying for it.

Rep. Garcia cut in with typical wingnut talking points.

"Let’s remember the Constitution does still exist despite the headwinds that we’ve had in the last two years, and the encroachments on the Constitution, it still does exist, so that we do have rights," Garcia whined.

Garcia claims the 1st and 10th amendment gives cover to anti-vaxxers.

Sorkin cut in: "Right...but the rights -- you can’t kill my mother. You do not have the right–”

"I'm not killing your mother!" Garcia shot back.

How many mothers have been lost to COVID in the almost 800,000 dead Americans so far?

Garcia admits the crazies in the GOP will never do anything if asked to do so by the federal government.

You know, like saving your mother's life from a deadly virus.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/andrew-ross-sorkin-mike-garcia

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version