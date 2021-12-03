Menorah Lighting Is Back At The White House This Year

Articles

Jonathan D. Sarna, Brandeis University

President Joe Biden’s staff has dispatched invitations to a “Menorah Lighting to be held at the White House” on Dec. 1, the evening when the fourth candle of the eight-day festival of Hanukkah will be lit. The event promises to be quite different from last year’s event, hosted by Donald Trump.

President Trump in 2020 held what he called a “Hanukkah Reception” in midafternoon before Hanukkah began. The reception was a heavily partisan affair, no candles were lit, much food was consumed, and some of the participants went maskless, the raging COVID epidemic notwithstanding. Most Democrats as well as many Jewish leaders stayed home.

