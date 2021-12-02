Sotomayor Nails Forced-Birth Lawyer To The Wall

Articles

I've been screaming for years that Republican attempts to outlaw abortion is an infringement on my religious freedom as a Jew. It's an attempt to use Christianity to oppress pregnant people of all religions, but the GOP is trying to be very sneaky in how they couch these arguments. Sure, they're attempting to make it about "murder" and "taking a life" and "state interest" in protection. In truth, though, their justification lies wholly on the triangular foundation of sexism, white supremacy, and yes, Christianity. Those three pillars are so intrinsically co-dependent, it's intellectually dishonest to remove any of them from the list of motivations driving the forced-birth movement to overturn Roe v. Wade.

For the moment, though, and in this moment of questioning by Supreme Court Justice Sonya Sotomayor, the focus is on religion. In discussing whether or not certain rights should be subject to "vigorous debate," she said of abortion rights, "Exactly, and that's what we're doing under undue burden, but we haven't been doing it on the viability line."

Stewart claimed, "Neither one has worked well. The viability line discounts and disregards state interests and the undue burden standard has all of the problems --" and that's when Sotomayor dropped the hammer.

"How is your interest anything but a religious view?" she asked him.



Sounding stunned, he could only answer, "Um --"

Sotomayor dug in.

