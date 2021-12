Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 17:18 Hits: 12

Migrants seeking to enter the United States will again have to stay in Mexico as they await immigration hearings, as the Biden administration reluctantly announced plans to comply with a court order.

(Image credit: Marco Ugarte/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/02/1060896872/u-s-will-resume-remain-in-mexico-policy-for-asylum-seekers