Anti-Vax Republican William Hartmann Dies Following Battle With COVID-19

A few days ago we brought you the story of this jerk who refused to certify the county’s election after Joe Biden won. He also spewed the nonsense that COVID-19 and vaccines were a government plot of some sort. So, not a good guy at all.

In this video above the newscaster says, "Hartmann was described as a kind and tireless advocate for conservative values in Michigan." She left out unrepentant evil bastard.

Source: Detroit Free Press

William Hartmann, the Republican member of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers who made national headlines for initially refusing to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, died Tuesday following a battle with COVID-19. Douglas Reimel, Hartmann’s friend, shared the news on Facebook, and others who knew Hartmann offered their condolences online. Hartmann was 63. Hartmann had been on a ventilator in the ICU, according to a Facebook post from Elizabeth Hartmann, his sister. He was hospitalized at Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital, according to Reimel. read more

