Laura Ingraham Demands Her Money's Worth From SCOTUS

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 17:02 Hits: 17

Laura Ingraham when on a rant Wednesday that shows us exactly what conservative corruption looks like.

She demanded to see the manager that if the six Republican Supreme Court justices who were bought and paid for by right-wing dollars refused to overturn Roe V Wade, then those funders should blow up the court.

Sen. Ted Cruz joined the angry Fox News host to discuss oral arguments surrounding the Mississippi case.

Cruz said he felt optimistic about the upcoming decision but the Fox host cut him off.

Ingraham was livid.

"Senator, if we have six Republican appointees on this court after all the money that has been raised. The Federalist Society, all of these big fat cat dinners, I'm sorry, I'm pissed about this," Ingraham said.

She continued, "If this court with these six justices cannot do the right thing -- then I think it's time to do what Robert Bork said we should do, which is to circumscribe the jurisdiction of this court and they want to blow it up, then that's the way they can change things finally, because this can't stand. This is insane!"

Ted Cruz agreed and said he would do that "in a heartbeat."

"As you know the constitution gives Congress the authority to restrict the jurisdiction of the court, I think we should do that..." Cruz said.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/Ingraham-destroy-supreme-court