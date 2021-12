Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 11:00 Hits: 1

Anthony Fauci has taken GOP anger with him to a new level by stating that Republicans who criticize him are “really criticizing science because I represent science.” The right exploded at the weekend remarks from an interview with “Face the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/583716-gop-anger-with-fauci-rises