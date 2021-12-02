Psaki Obliterates Doocy's Absurd COVID Blame Game

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021

Peeter Doocy just loves teeing them up for Jen Psaki, and today he gave her a two-fer. He, once again, twisted Biden's words in a blatantly dishonest attempt to blame Biden for COVID deaths that are clearly Trump's responsibility.

"In 2020, when roughly 220,000 Americans had already died of COVID, Joe Biden said about Trump, 'Anyone who is responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of the United States of America.'" Doocy said. "Is that still the standard, now that more Americans have died under President Biden than president Trump?"

Well, yeah, it's still the standard, because Trump is actually responsible for more of the deaths under Biden's watch than Biden is. Please, allow Jen Psaki to eludicate.

"Well, I think the fundamental question here is, 'What are you doing here to save lives and to protect people?' And the former president was suggesting people inject bleach," she began. "He apparently, reportedly, didn't even share with people that he was going to interact with that he had tested positive for COVID himself," she continued.

The Psaki Bombs weren't done falling, yet.

