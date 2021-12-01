The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

LIVE: SCOTUS Hears Oral Arguments In Mississippi Abortion Ban Case

LIVE: SCOTUS Hears Oral Arguments In Mississippi Abortion Ban Case

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments today in the case that could decide the fate of abortion rights in the United States. The case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, centers on a 15-week abortion ban out of Mississippi. The state and a chorus of conservative groups have urged the justices to overturn precedent guaranteeing abortion as a constitutionally protected right. 

