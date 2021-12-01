Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 15:05 Hits: 1

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments today in the case that could decide the fate of abortion rights in the United States. The case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, centers on a 15-week abortion ban out of Mississippi. The state and a chorus of conservative groups have urged the justices to overturn precedent guaranteeing abortion as a constitutionally protected right.

Watch live:

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/live-scotus-hears-oral-arguments-in-mississippi-abortion-ban-case?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=live-scotus-hears-oral-arguments-in-mississippi-abortion-ban-case