Omar Plays Recording Of Graphic Death Threat, Calls On GOP To Condemn Anti-Muslim Hatred

Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Tuesday evening aired a death threat she received as a voicemail while urging House Republican leaders to take action against “anti-Muslim hatred.”

This all comes after days of outrage over Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-CO) refusal to publicly apologize to Omar for insinuating that the Minnesota Democrat is a terrorist.

