The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

House Progressives Will Demand Boebert To Be Stripped Of Committee Assignments Over Attacks At Omar

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

House Progressives Will Demand Boebert To Be Stripped Of Committee Assignments Over Attacks At Omar

House progressives are reportedly preparing a statement urging for Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) to be stripped of her committee assignments, following her refusal to publicly apologize to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) after insinuating that the Minnesota Democrat is a terrorist, according to Politico.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/house-progressives-prepare-statement-boebert-committee-assignments?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=house-progressives-prepare-statement-boebert-committee-assignments

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version