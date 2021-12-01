House Progressives Will Demand Boebert To Be Stripped Of Committee Assignments Over Attacks At Omar

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 23:57 Hits: 4

House progressives are reportedly preparing a statement urging for Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) to be stripped of her committee assignments, following her refusal to publicly apologize to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) after insinuating that the Minnesota Democrat is a terrorist, according to Politico.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/house-progressives-prepare-statement-boebert-committee-assignments?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=house-progressives-prepare-statement-boebert-committee-assignments