Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 20:12 Hits: 5

Senate Republicans on Wednesday battled over a proposal floated by Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) to block a short-term government funding deal unless they get a vote on an amendment to stop the Biden administration from...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/583860-senate-republicans-clash-over-government-shutdown-strategy