Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 21:22 Hits: 5

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., recently suggested Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., was a suicide bomber. The Islamophobic comments are the latest in a string of racist rhetoric in the House.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/01/1060608439/islamophobic-comments-are-the-latest-racist-rhetoric-to-come-from-fringe-lawmake