Anti-Vaxxer Eric Metaxas' Family Devastated By COVID

Eric Metaxas, the anti-vax talk show host, finally came back on air after a two-week absence and explained how devastating COVID was to him and his family.
"If you been wondering where I have been, I have no idea where I've been. I've been in a perspiring haze for days and days and days," Metaxas told his audience.
COVID is no f**king joke.
Back in July this evangelical talk show host told Steve Bannon's War Room that he's not afraid of getting COVID and wants people to rise up and rebel against it.
