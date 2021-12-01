The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Anti-Vaxxer Eric Metaxas' Family Devastated By COVID

Category: World Politics Hits: 24

Anti-Vaxxer Eric Metaxas' Family Devastated By COVID

Eric Metaxas, the anti-vax talk show host, finally came back on air after a two-week absence and explained how devastating COVID was to him and his family.

"If you been wondering where I have been, I have no idea where I've been. I've been in a perspiring haze for days and days and days," Metaxas told his audience.

COVID is no f**king joke.

Back in July this evangelical talk show host told Steve Bannon's War Room that he's not afraid of getting COVID and wants people to rise up and rebel against it.

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/anti-vax-evangelical-eric-metaxas-explains

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version