Quack Doctor Oz Carpetbags His Way Into PA Senate Race

Republicans are desperate to find candidates who won't be trounced on by their whacko Trumper base. After Sean Parnell flamed out in PA when the court determined he shouldn't have custody of his kids due to abuse issues, they were left empty-handed.

In comes Dr. Mehmet Oz, quack doctor and Fox News favorite, to fill the GOP bill. But there's a bit of a problem. Dr. Oz doesn't actually *live* in Pennsylvania. He's lived in New Jersey and had offices in New York, but he isn't a resident of the state he wants to represent. We call that carpetbagging, Dr. Oz. Voting absentee using the address of his wife's parents does not a resident make! In fact, New Jersey and New York voter rolls should be checked to see if he voted more than once in different states!

