Trump Tested Covid Positive Before Biden Debate, Not After

Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021

Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19 three days before his first debate against Joe Biden, Mark Meadows reveals in his new book. Via The Guardian:

Mark Meadows also writes that though he knew each candidate was required “to test negative for the virus within seventy two hours of the start time … Nothing was going to stop [Trump] from going out there”.

Trump, Meadows says in the book, returned a negative result from a different test shortly after the positive.

Nonetheless, the stunning revelation of an unreported positive test follows a year of speculation about whether Trump, then 74 years old, had the potentially deadly virus when he faced Biden, 77, in Cleveland on 29 September – and what danger that might have presented.