Once Again, Kiddie Killer Republicans Have Blood On Their Hands

Category: World Politics Hits: 0
In 13 days, it will be the ninth anniversary of the Sandy Hook mass killing. That's when we were still naive enough to believe that surely, THIS TIME, as small children -- babies, really -- were gunned down en masse in their first grade classrooms -- surely THIS TIME things would change.
Hah.
Fast forward to yesterday, when three are dead so far in Oxford, Michigan. We are so conditioned to this now, it will all be forgotten by next week.
Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/once-again-kiddie-killer-republicans-have