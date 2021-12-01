Wait Til You Hear What Kimmel Called Tucker Carlson This Time

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 18:51 Hits: 5

Jimmy Kimmel has had it with the non-stop villainizing of Anthony Fauci from the Right.

“Remember AIDS, Ebola, the Zika virus? He worked on all of those things, and thank God there’s someone who is educated enough and devoted enough to figure this stuff out for us, because we are not going to figure it out ourselves." said Kimmel in Tuesday's monologue.

"And what are the thanks he gets? He gets scumbags like Ted Cruz, like Rand Paul, like that vile, inflatable Macy’s parade balloon of dogsh*t, Tucker Carlson making up lies to take him down." The audience cheered Kimmel's depictions.

And then Kimmel explained the right-wing motive, and he got it exactly right: "...the reason they do it is they can keep terrifying old people, which is basically what they do for a living. They scare senior citizens in order to get ratings and money and votes, but to do that, they need villains. To scare grandma, they need fresh villains. So they zero in on this tiny, adorable, tired man, who has done nothing but good for this world. Dr. Fauci has probably done more good for the world than all of us in this room combined.”

Thank you, Jimmy Kimmel, for defending Dr. Fauci. It so often takes a comedian to tell the truth.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/wait-til-you-hear-what-kimmel-called