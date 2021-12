Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 17:08 Hits: 6

A poll by the Harvard Kennedy School's Institute of Politics found that a majority of young people believe that American democracy is either "in trouble" or "failed."

(Image credit: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/01/1060429939/young-americans-are-raising-alarms-about-the-state-of-u-s-democracy-in-a-new-pol