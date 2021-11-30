Amazon Workers Get A Re-Do On Unionization Vote

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 30 November 2021 21:34 Hits: 2

Earlier this year, workers at the Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, voted on whether to unionize. Due to illegal labor practices by Amazon, the vote went against the workers, with more than half voting against unionization. The union organizers claimed illegal labor practices and took their case to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).

The NLRB found that Amazon did indeed violate labor laws and ordered that there would be another vote on whether to unionize.

It turns out that Amazon had gone full bore on stopping the unionization by whatever means necessary and pulled almost every dirty trick in the book:

Previously, the NLRB's hearing shed new light on Amazon's anti-union campaign during the Bessemer election. One warehouse staffer testified that during mandatory meetings at the facility, managers said the fulfillment center could shut down if staff voted to unionize. Other workers said they were told that the union would waste their dues on fancy vacations and cars. read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/amazon-workers-get-re-do-unionization-vote