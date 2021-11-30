High School Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, 8 Injured In Michigan

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 30 November 2021 22:22 Hits: 3

A 15-year old student in the Detroit suburbs loaded up his backpack with a semiautomatic handgun, extra magazines, and maybe his lunch his mom made for him and went to school where he killed 3 students and injured at least 8 more before he was taken into custody.

The Detroit News:

The shooter, an unidentified 15-year-old sophomore, is in custody, Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe added during a news conference. He is not injured.

"Deputies confronted him, he had the weapon on him and deputies took him into custody," McCabe said, adding the weapon was a semi-automatic handgun. "The whole thing lasted five minutes."

Officials didn't identify the victims, but the undersheriff said a teacher is among those wounded.

About 15 to 20 shots were fired and about 100 calls were placed to 911, McCabe said. The shooter, he said, appears to have acted alone.

"There were no other guns, no other shooters," McCabe added. "As far as we know."