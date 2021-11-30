High School Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, 8 Injured In Michigan

Category: World Politics Hits: 3
A 15-year old student in the Detroit suburbs loaded up his backpack with a semiautomatic handgun, extra magazines, and maybe his lunch his mom made for him and went to school where he killed 3 students and injured at least 8 more before he was taken into custody.
The shooter, an unidentified 15-year-old sophomore, is in custody, Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe added during a news conference. He is not injured.
"Deputies confronted him, he had the weapon on him and deputies took him into custody," McCabe said, adding the weapon was a semi-automatic handgun. "The whole thing lasted five minutes."
Officials didn't identify the victims, but the undersheriff said a teacher is among those wounded.
About 15 to 20 shots were fired and about 100 calls were placed to 911, McCabe said. The shooter, he said, appears to have acted alone.
"There were no other guns, no other shooters," McCabe added. "As far as we know."
Oh. As far as they know. I'm sure that's true because clearly more students would have been dead or injured if he'd had help. The fact that they took him into custody within 5 minutes of the first 911 call suggests that maybe if the gun had been a little harder to load and/or murder people with, fewer people might have been injured or dead.
Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/high-school-shooting-leaves-3-dead-8