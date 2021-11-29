Rep. Ilhan Omar Hangs Up On Lauren Boebert's 'Apology Call'

Articles

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) revealed on Monday that she had contacted Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) after insulting her in a racist rant.

In an Instagram video, Boebert explained what happened when she called Omar to apologize for suggesting that the Muslim lawmaker could have been a terrorist when she saw her in a Capitol elevator.

"I wanted to let her know directly that I had reflected on my previous remarks," Boebert said in the video. "As a strong Christian woman who values faith deeply, I never want anything I saw to offend someone's religion. So I told her that."

Boebert noted that she had apologized on Twitter "to anyone in the Muslim community I offended."

"She said that she still wanted a public apology because what I had done wasn't good enough!" the lawmaker complained. "So I reiterated to her what I had just said. She kept asking for a public apology so I told Ilhan Omar that she should make a public apology to the American people for her anti-American, anti-Semitic, anti-police rhetoric."

Boebert added: "And then Rep. Omar hung up on me, rejecting an apology and hanging up on someone is part of cancel culture 101 and a pillar of the Democrat [sic] Party."

The Colorado Republican went on to say she would never sympathize with a terrorist.

"Unfortunately, Ilhan can't say the same thing," she opined. "And our country is worse off for it."

