Ronny Jackson Needs His Medical License Revoked

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 29 November 2021 22:37 Hits: 3

Rep. Ronny Jackson was a White House physician to both Presidents Obama and Trump, yet on Saturday he claimed the omicron variant would serve as a "pretext for absentee voting," and "massive voter fraud" perpetrated by the Democratic party.

Doubling up on Michael Flynn's unhinged claim that more viruses would appear so the global elites can control you.

Jackson tweeted this:

Here comes the MEV - the Midterm Election Variant! They NEED a reason to push unsolicited nationwide mail-in ballots. Democrats will do anything to CHEAT during an election - but we're not going to let them! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) November 27, 2021

Ronny Jackson gained some notoriety when he gave bonkers press conferences to the media declaring Trump could live 200 years.

Using Traitor Trump's bogus voter fraud scheme theme, Jackson claimed the new variant is a Democratic tool to steal elections.

This is just sick on so many levels, especially when a former White House physician is making these outrageous remarks.

