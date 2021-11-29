The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ronny Jackson Needs His Medical License Revoked

Rep. Ronny Jackson was a White House physician to both Presidents Obama and Trump, yet on Saturday he claimed the omicron variant would serve as a "pretext for absentee voting," and "massive voter fraud" perpetrated by the Democratic party.

Doubling up on Michael Flynn's unhinged claim that more viruses would appear so the global elites can control you.

Jackson tweeted this:

Ronny Jackson gained some notoriety when he gave bonkers press conferences to the media declaring Trump could live 200 years.

Using Traitor Trump's bogus voter fraud scheme theme, Jackson claimed the new variant is a Democratic tool to steal elections.

This is just sick on so many levels, especially when a former White House physician is making these outrageous remarks.

