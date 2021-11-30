Oh Noes! Donald Trump Took The Christ Out Of Christmas

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Spotted on Twitter:

Would you pay $20,000 to attend this? pic.twitter.com/8n0bvZqQOH — chris evans (@chris_notcapn) November 28, 2021

Notice what word isn't anywhere in the copy? Christmas.

It's not here, either:

Richard Johnson of the New York Daily Newstold us about the event in October:

Donald Trump will celebrate Christmas early by posing for photos with fans who are paying $10,000 a head. read more

